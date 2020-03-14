DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Heather S. Ace Sells 6,207 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Heather S. Ace sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $1,642,930.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heather S. Ace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $2,126,978.75.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.02. 1,599,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,451. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

