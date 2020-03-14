Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

DKS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 29.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

