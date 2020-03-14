Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Purchases $40,480.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,480.00.

Ellen Costello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $5.06. 1,871,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $358.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.98. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

