Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.40

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 5594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 68,012 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

