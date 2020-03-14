Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.12

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Domtar’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

