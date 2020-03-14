Dragon Option Reaches One Day Volume of $998.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market cap of $5,359.53 and $998.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.02242084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00197078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00112101 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,111,066 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

