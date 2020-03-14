Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 595,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.73 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,161,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.