Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Acquires $1,218,167.10 in Stock

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 751,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,167.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,552,770.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 2,213,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Drive Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Drive Shack by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

