Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens Purchases 465,000 Shares

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 465,000 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $655,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,966.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 2,213,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,660. Drive Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

