Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the February 13th total of 103,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ducommun by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $31.06. 211,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,396. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

