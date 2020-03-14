Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

DUK stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

