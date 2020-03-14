Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. 6,140,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

