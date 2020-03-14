Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

NYSE DUK traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.77. 6,140,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

