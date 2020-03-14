Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $18.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.39. 699,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 60.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.