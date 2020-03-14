Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,297,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,862,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

NYSE ETN traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. 5,598,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

