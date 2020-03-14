Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 721,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,974,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

