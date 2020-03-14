eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,010,000 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 26,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 20,972,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,203,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. eBay has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

