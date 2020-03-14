Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $206.00 at UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $210.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded up $15.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab has a one year low of $164.45 and a one year high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,857,000 after buying an additional 173,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.