Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $168.69

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $168.69 and last traded at $174.59, with a volume of 23894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

