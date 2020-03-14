Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 1,685,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.60. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 469.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.