Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.06.

EC traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 1,685,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.60. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

