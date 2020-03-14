Eidoo (EDO) Price Down 58.6% Over Last Week

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $107,040.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,271,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,936,717 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

