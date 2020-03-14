Electra (ECA) Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, Fatbtc and Cryptohub. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $3,551.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,528,023,473 coins and its circulating supply is 28,660,866,920 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CoinBene and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

