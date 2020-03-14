electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded electroCore from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 211,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,294. The company has a market cap of $15.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.70. electroCore has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

