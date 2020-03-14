EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 9,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. 13,836,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,716. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

