EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.43.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,836,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

