EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.43.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 13,836,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,634,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

