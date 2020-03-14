EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

EQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE EQM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.17.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.76%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 181.96%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

