Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 3,125 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $309,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Patrick Brickley sold 7,708 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $703,586.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50.

Everbridge stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.90. 974,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.