Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.87

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $200.87 and last traded at $208.91, with a volume of 2885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 356,888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,934,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

