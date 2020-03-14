EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $89,607.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

