Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,060. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $7.50.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $40,565.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,578 shares of company stock valued at $100,760 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.