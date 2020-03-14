Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 309,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,718. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

