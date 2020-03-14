ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExOne had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

Shares of ExOne stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. 176,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $68.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.18. ExOne has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded ExOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

