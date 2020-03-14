EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EZPW. B. Riley reduced their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 753,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,859. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $237.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EZCORP by 4,435.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.