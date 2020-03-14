FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $19.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.07. 475,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.65 and a 12-month high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

