FDM Group (LON:FDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

FDM Group (LON:FDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 38.80 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

FDM traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 788 ($10.37). 412,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,670. The company has a market cap of $860.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 962.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 879.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,112 ($14.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

