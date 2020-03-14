First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 7,765,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,002. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.