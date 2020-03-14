First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,279,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,939 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 77,301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,458,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period.

FCT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 396,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,210. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

