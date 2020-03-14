FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. 5,976,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.