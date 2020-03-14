Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 1,378,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,518. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

