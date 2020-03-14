FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC stock traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,470. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on shares of FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

