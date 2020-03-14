Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Foot Locker also reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $65.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

