Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 255,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

