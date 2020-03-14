Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of FWRD stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 255,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
