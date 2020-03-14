Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Buys $345,009.60 in Stock

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 90,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory A. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 60,370 shares of Fossil Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,024.30.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $4.45. 4,046,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,229. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.64. Fossil Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Fossil Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,019,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 661.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,660 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,805 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,274 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

