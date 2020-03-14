FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.62.

FOXA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FOX’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $2,289,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $5,456,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

