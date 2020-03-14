Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Shares of FNV traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,673. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

