Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

NASDAQ FEIM traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $394,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.