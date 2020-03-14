FTX Token (FTT) Trading 26.6% Lower This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $193.22 million and approximately $27.59 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00037177 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.40 or 0.04709451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00060769 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00199496 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,086,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,214,322 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

