Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%.

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,924. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.